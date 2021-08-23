https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-cuomo-blasts-ags-report-as-political-firecracker-in-last-speech-as-governor?utm_campaign=64469



Departing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his last speech from that post on Monday, taking aim at New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigations against him, and touting his progressive record. This after he resigned two weeks ago.

In sharing “some thoughts” he’s had “over the past few days,” Cuomo said “there will be another time to talk about the truth and ethics of the recent situation involving me,” he said.

“But let me say now, that when government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system, and that doesn’t serve women, and it doesn’t serve men or society,” Cuomo said.

“Of course, everyone has a right to come forward, and we applaud their bravery and courage in doing so, but allegations must still be scrutinized and verified, whether made by a woman or a man, that is our basic justice system,” he said.

Cuomo said that he understands that there are “moments of great political pressure, and media frenzy that cause a rush to judgement, but that is not right. It’s not fair or sustainable. Fact still matter.”

“A firecracker can start a stampede, but at some point everyone looks around and says ‘why are we running?’ The truth is always ultimately revealed.”

“The Attorney General’s report,” he said, “was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic–and it worked. There was a political and media stampede. But the truth will out in time. Of that, I am confident.”

Cuomo went on to praise his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York, during which he gave long, philosophical press conferences that earned him an International Emmy Award, as well as intensive, gushing kudos from Hollywood celebs, New York glitterati, and Democrat politicians alike.

“We must focus on the immediate threat: which is the Delta variant and Covid,” he said, before saying that “New York did what no one thought could be done,” because New York “made the tough but necessary decisions.”

Cuomo resigned from his position two weeks ago, addressing serious sexual harassment accusations against him. He denied all serious accusations against him, calling reports “concluding sexual harassment.”

Cuomo said that while it was his instinct to fight against accusations against him, that he did not want to waste government resources, and that his love of New York directed his decision to step down.

Cuomo said that the best way he could help was to “step aside and let government get back to governing.”

Cuomo said that the headlines that New Yorkers and Americans saw claiming that he had sexually assaulted women had “no factual and credible basis,” stating that his lawyers have already raised “serious issues and flaws that should concern all New Yorkers.” He also acknowledged that there were 11 women that he offended, and that he was deeply apologetic towards them for offending.

