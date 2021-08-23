https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/23/dishonor-knows-no-rank-gen-michael-haydens-tds-up-to-defcon-a-hole-with-tweet-about-sending-unvaccinated-maga-to-afghanistan/

Hayden’s TDS is just off the charts.

But you guys knew that.

Beyond the fact that this guy is a general, the fact that he is the former director of the CIA and NSA is terrifying.

Really with this?

Forget that quote-tweeting an account with no avi is usually frowned upon (because usually, it’s a bot or troll) but saying it’s a good idea to ship unvaccinated Trump supporters to Afghanistan? REALLY? Dude.

Thanks for your service, but you’re still an a-hole.

Clearly.

Not sure there’s enough help out there for this level if awful.

Us too.

Oof.

***

