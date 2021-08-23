https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/23/dishonor-knows-no-rank-gen-michael-haydens-tds-up-to-defcon-a-hole-with-tweet-about-sending-unvaccinated-maga-to-afghanistan/

Hayden’s TDS is just off the charts.

But you guys knew that.

Beyond the fact that this guy is a general, the fact that he is the former director of the CIA and NSA is terrifying.

Really with this?

Good idea https://t.co/pn6xcWTtc8 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 22, 2021

Forget that quote-tweeting an account with no avi is usually frowned upon (because usually, it’s a bot or troll) but saying it’s a good idea to ship unvaccinated Trump supporters to Afghanistan? REALLY? Dude.

Thanks for your service, but you’re still an a-hole.

Most of the men and women serving over there and giving their lives over the past twenty years were conservatives. Now you’re suggesting we ship them back? To what? Some sort of gulag, we presume? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 22, 2021

What’s frightening is someone immature was entrusted with the nation’s highest secrets. Shows Democrats well appoint any crackpot regardless of potential damage to the country. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) August 23, 2021

Dishonor knows no rank. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 22, 2021

Clearly.

You pathetic hack. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 22, 2021

BLESS your heart. I’m thankful every day that you are retired. — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) August 23, 2021

You’re a vile and disgusting person. I feel sorry for you. pic.twitter.com/io68uAdEgC — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) August 22, 2021

Not sure there’s enough help out there for this level if awful.

I’m just here for the ratio. @PolitiBunny — “Lightning” Mike Watkins (@throttle1130) August 23, 2021

Us too.

General you really have become an awful human being. The debacle in the last week and a half was brought on by the elite and their ideas of remaking the world. Incidentally, did you happen to see this article in the New York Times? pic.twitter.com/gVz8FFz35C — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) August 22, 2021

And he never even went to Afghanistan himself. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DSBJapmL8a — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 23, 2021

Oof.

***

Related:

Harvard’s pride and failed pillow entrepreneur David Hogg listing three ‘magic words’ he just loves goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

‘Was it WORTH IT?!’ Gov. DeSantis TEARS the AP a new one responding to their whiny letter about Press Sec. Christina Pushaw and DAMN

‘REEKS of white privilege’: Hispanics DROP blue-check who can’t figure out why Dem outreach to ‘LatinX’ voters sucks so much

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

