https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/23/dont-let-the-door-hit-you-cuomos-last-press-conference-n1472031

New York’s outgoing governor, Andrew Cuomo, spent his last press conference playing victim, taking a laughable victory lap, and firing parting shots at the far-left members of the Democrat Party who toppled Governor Gropenhug.

“The attorney general’s report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic,” he bemoaned, “and it worked.”

Cuomo continued, saying that “women have the right to be heard” then went on to state that the allegations against him will be proven false.

Cuomo says his successor Kathy Hochul “will step up to the challenge, we all wish her success” and Eric Adams, who will likely be the next NYC mayor, will “bring a new philosophy and competence to the position, which can give New York City residents hope for the future” pic.twitter.com/ANYgIhiRIC — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 23, 2021

Cuomo admitted he did not accomplish everything he set out to do, but “I want you to know, from the bottom of my heart, that every day, I worked my hardest, I gave it my all, and I tried my best to deliver for you, and that is the God’s honest truth.”

At one point, Cuomo seemed to be fighting back tears.

“There will be another time to talk about the truth and ethics about the recent situation involving me, but let me say now when government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system and that doesn’t serve women and it doesn’t serve men or society,” Cuomo said. “Facts still matter.”

Cuomo forgot the fact that his decision to send COVID-positive elderly patients back into nursing homes led to the deaths of approximately 15,000 seniors, yet another scandal that has yet to play out. It was a seemingly insane decision, considering that President Trump had sent in a Navy hospital ship to help Cuomo and the Army built a field hospital in the massive Jacob Javitt’s Center, as well as three others that were never needed.

Cuomo wrapped up his address by suggesting that his replacement, Kathy Hochul, will “step up to the challenge.” He also slipped in one final swipe at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying that Eric Adams, the Democrat Party nominee in the 2021 New York City mayoral election, would bring a “new philosophy and competence to the position” of mayor.

NYC’s mayor, Commissar De Blasio, a long-time enemy of King Cuomo, couldn’t be happier that Cuomo is hours away from being a political ghost.

“He should never run for office again, obviously,” de Blasio spouted. “We’ve just seen the beginning of the proof of the damage he did. He should never hold office again, whatever happens, impeachment or no impeachment.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

