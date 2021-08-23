https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/23/dr-jill-bidens-press-secretary-demanding-apology-from-fox-news-for-saying-she-failed-the-country-by-letting-joe-run/

Since it involved Fox News, Brian Stelter’s spider-sense kicked into high gear upon hearing The Hill report that the first lady’s press secretary was demanding an apology from Fox News and weekend anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy. It seems that Campos-Duffy remarked that Dr. Jill Biden did the country a disservice by letting her husband run for president in 2020.

“The first lady’s press secretary on Monday called for an apology from Fox News and weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who over the weekend said Jill Biden had failed the country by letting her husband run for president.” https://t.co/TpmtDsoEmS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 23, 2021

Dominick Mastragelo reports:

The first lady’s press secretary on Monday called for an apology from Fox News and weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who over the weekend said Jill Biden had failed the country by letting her husband run for president. Campos-Duffy also criticized President Biden’s “mental state” in commentary criticizing the exit of troops from Afghanistan and the administration’s struggles to evacuate people from that country. … Campos-Duffy said the most “patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband, to love her husband, and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in.”

Here’s the first lady’s press secretary:

This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the🗑️where it belongs. https://t.co/emBFCwKDiV — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) August 23, 2021

It is disgusting, the way she prodded him into running when he’s clearly not up to the task.

aSaAuLt On JoUrNaLiSm — Rob Beane (@RobBeane) August 23, 2021

She wasn’t lying — Tony Dossantos (@TonyDos19) August 23, 2021

No lies detected — Adam Klein (@stellamydog) August 23, 2021

Sorry her husband is offended by the truth. Actually nah I take that back, I’m not sorry — Christian Efaw (@christian_efaw) August 23, 2021

When you finally have to agree with Fox News pic.twitter.com/Qe3Zn2MJ3P — Dan Donovan🌺 (@Dan_Donovan_17) August 23, 2021

To be honest, I was shocked that she didn’t put on the brakes. She hovers over him like he’s mentally fragile – because it’s obvious that he is. He is only 7 months into first term but cognitively he is where Reagan was at end of send term. — Beth (@Bethie010) August 23, 2021

Why? It’s the truth….. Ooh wait that’s right …… Brian stelter doesn’t speak the truth. — Taliban Stan, (@Jaquish66059578) August 23, 2021

She wasn’t lying. No apology is needed. — Ihatepeople (@LadyBeaujolais) August 23, 2021

But where’s the lie? — Horse Sense (@HorseSense25) August 23, 2021

Where’s the lie though? — Coco’s Dad 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇸🇪 🇩🇪 (@kilshaw_81) August 23, 2021

Apologize THIS. 🙄 — Critical Hube Theory (@ColossusRhodey) August 23, 2021

Not before Jill apologizes for not caring enough about her husband or country. — Crabby Lady (@gatorgirlinDE) August 23, 2021

She’s just saying out loud what so many Americans have been thinking for awhile now. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) August 23, 2021

Zero shits will be given about any of your feelings. Rachel Campos-Duffy or FoxNews will not be a diversion from the complete shit show that is the Biden administration. Now go eat some marshmallows and let the adults clean up this mess. — Coughing Hillary ™ (@CoughingHillary) August 23, 2021

It’s true, the entire Democratic Party knew this guy was mentally compromised and they still propped him up as their candidate. A betrayal to the American people. Them and the media cover for this guy daily but with the Afghan debacle, he’s exposed and they can’t cover for him. — Mike Farrell 🇺🇸 (@farrellma2) August 23, 2021

🤡🌎 Everything is crumbling around you and this is what you are talking about. Cult of Absurdity — Stand up for something or fall for anything. 🏴‍☠️ (@BucMon21) August 23, 2021

It’s amazing how many people in Stelter’s replies think that Fox News should be taken off the air entirely. We also don’t see much of a story here, except for Biden’s press secretary letting everyone know what was said over the weekend that would have otherwise flown under the radar.

Related:

‘Yikes’: Vogue’s puff piece on Jill Biden inadvertently lends further credence to some people’s worst fears about the Biden administration https://t.co/pMoXgcWqkV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 29, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

