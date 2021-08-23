https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/23/dr-jill-bidens-press-secretary-demanding-apology-from-fox-news-for-saying-she-failed-the-country-by-letting-joe-run/

Since it involved Fox News, Brian Stelter’s spider-sense kicked into high gear upon hearing The Hill report that the first lady’s press secretary was demanding an apology from Fox News and weekend anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy. It seems that Campos-Duffy remarked that Dr. Jill Biden did the country a disservice by letting her husband run for president in 2020.

Dominick Mastragelo reports:

The first lady’s press secretary on Monday called for an apology from Fox News and weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who over the weekend said Jill Biden had failed the country by letting her husband run for president.

Campos-Duffy also criticized President Biden’s “mental state” in commentary criticizing the exit of troops from Afghanistan and the administration’s struggles to evacuate people from that country.

Campos-Duffy said the most “patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband, to love her husband, and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in.”

Here’s the first lady’s press secretary:

It is disgusting, the way she prodded him into running when he’s clearly not up to the task.

It’s amazing how many people in Stelter’s replies think that Fox News should be taken off the air entirely. We also don’t see much of a story here, except for Biden’s press secretary letting everyone know what was said over the weekend that would have otherwise flown under the radar.

