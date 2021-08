https://www.oann.com/ex-indonesian-minister-jailed-for-12-years-over-covid-19-graft-scandal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ex-indonesian-minister-jailed-for-12-years-over-covid-19-graft-scandal

August 23, 2021

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Former Indonesian social affairs minister Juliari Batubara has been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a COVID-19 graft scandal, the Jakarta Corruption Court ruled on Monday.

The court said the former politician had received bribes in relation to the procurement of goods intended for COVID-19 social assistance packages.

The politician was also fined 500 million rupiah ($34,698.13), ordered to pay back the embezzled funds, and will be banned from public office for four years after serving his prison term.

($1 = 14,410.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by James Pearson)

