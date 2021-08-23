https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2021/08/24/exclusive-video-ca-teachers-union-uses-mandatory-training-to-bully-members-to-vote-no-on-recall-n431596
About The Author
Related Posts
More Good News May Be Coming With Word About Pelosi's Next Move
August 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy