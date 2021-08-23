https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/extinction-rebellion-founder-admits-she-drives-a-diesel/

Posted by Kane on August 23, 2021 11:21 pm

Extinction Rebellion shut down London today.

The founder of radical climate activist group Extinction Rebellion has admitted that she drives a diesel car. She claims she does not own an electric vehicle because she cannot afford one. When pressed further by Foufas about what type of car it was, she admitted it is powered by diesel, which is considered by experts to be even more harmful to the environment than petrol.

The interview came as Extinction Rebellion’s climate activists brought London to a standstill today to and demand all the English people give up fossil fuels within 4 years.



