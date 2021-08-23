https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-aug-23-worlds-first-dna-based-vaccine-given-emergency-authorization-in-india-no-trial-data_3962011.html

Facts Matter (Aug 23): Worlds First DNA-Based Vaccine Given Emergency Authorization in India, No Trial Data

Earlier Monday, the Food and Drug Administration released a statement and officially approved the Pfizer vaccine—making it the first fully authorized vaccine in America.

This means that very likely, more businesses will be mandating vaccination as a term of employment.

Meanwhile, on Friday, India became the first country in the world to approve a different kind of vaccine.

They issued emergency authorization for the world’s first DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Resources:

Sekur (promo code: Roman): https://ept.ms/3yW0Wul

🔵 FDA Statement:

https://ept.ms/3zgs9bI

🔵 Indian Statement:

https://ept.ms/3ybfxkJ

🔵 Pfizer Article:

https://ept.ms/2WbGB6z

🔵 India:

https://ept.ms/3y6fIxC

🔵 NTD:

https://ept.ms/2RLiHZH

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman

Follow EpochTV on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus