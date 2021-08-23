https://hannity.com/media-room/fancy-nancy-returns-video-shows-mask-free-pelosi-speaking-at-lavish-napa-valley-fundraiser/

FANCY NANCY BACKS MAD MAXINE: ‘I Don’t Think She Should Apologize’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.20.21

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi defended Rep. Maxine Waters Monday when the far-left lawmaker faced a growing backlash after telling demonstrators in Minnesota to “get more confrontational.”

“No, she doesn’t,” said Pelosi when asked by a reporter if the California Congresswoman should apologize for her remarks.

“Maxine talked about confrontation in the manner of the civil rights movement,” added the Speaker. “I myself think we should take our lead from the George Floyd family. They’ve handled this with great dignity and no ambiguity or lack of — misinterpretation by the other side. No, I don’t think she should apologize.”

“No, absolutely not,” she concluded when pressed on whether the comments could incite violence.

Waters is now facing formal action from Republicans this week after she allegedly “incited violence” during an anti-police protests outside Minneapolis.

Waters faced a growing backlash from Republicans over the weekend after she told demonstrators in Minnesota to “get more confrontational” and show America “we mean business.”

“We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” the Congresswoman told protesters outside Minneapolis when asked to comment on a potential not-guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

“We cannot go away!” she added.

“Telling rioters who have burned buildings, looted stores, and assaulted journalists to get ‘more confrontational’ is incredibly irresponsible. Every House Democrat should condemn Maxine Waters’ call for violence,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg told Fox News.

Read the full report at Fox News.

FANCY NANCY in FEB: ‘Everything is Fine Here, Come to Chinatown, All is Well!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.17.20

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi continued to attack President Trump’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic this week; ignoring her previous comments from just weeks ago when she declared “all is well!”

“Everything is fine,” she said. “All is well.” “Come to Chinatown… We just want everybody not to be afraid to come to Chinatown.”

Pelosi was left speechless Friday when asked why her party is opposing emergency relief for small businesses; launching an incoherent rant about Sen. Mitch McConnell and local hospitals.

“Can you explain to those small businesses? They now feel that they’re in limbo and don’t understand why you’d be refusing this money now?” asked a reporter from C-SPAN.

“Well…. the… um… It’s clear, to my understanding…. When we talk to McConnell, he says we should do some of that, but he says let’s see how the money out there is working for local hospitals before we do more… but let’s not see how things are working… with small businesses,” responded Pelosi.

Listen to Pelosi’s comments above.

