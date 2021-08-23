https://www.theblaze.com/news/sean-penn-vaccinated-audiences-only

Far-left actor Sean Penn made headlines recently when he refused to return to the set of “Gaslit” — a political series related to the Watergate break-in — until 100% of the crew is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Now Penn is extending his hard stance on what others do with their bodies by stating he wants only vaccinated theater audiences for his newest directorial project, “Flag Day,” Variety reported.

What are the details?

Penn told CNN’s Michael Smerconish that “Flag Day” will eventually stream and “that’s a better time for the unvaccinated to see it, though I think I’ll probably offend them out of that choice,” the magazine said.

At the Aug. 11 premiere of “Flag Day,” Penn said, “I do request people who are not vaccinated, don’t go to the cinemas. Stay home until you are convinced of these very clearly safe vaccines,” Variety added.

In addition to saying he believes COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory for everybody, “like turning your headlights on in the car at night,” Penn went on a more far-ranging political rant after being asked what he’d say to those who remain unvaccinated, the magazine said.

“There are those that, once the FDA gives full approval, will go forward with it. And there are those who have become entrenched in a kind of radical libertarianism and an identity of politic that has sort of perversely turned this issue into something that forgets that in the United States of America — in our entire history — it’s all based on being independent because we understand interdependency,” Penn said, according to Variety. “The entire history of successful things in this country. And if we’re gonna continue with successful things — if we’re gonna take some of the great lessons that have been learned in the last year, some of the extraordinary movements, George Floyd, all of what’s happening societally — if we’re gonna take the good parts of that and move it forward, we’re gonna do it interdependently. And I think vaccination is the beginning of that, given that it’s such a threat now to business, to lifestyle, to life here, and around the world.”

Anything else?

Earlier this year Penn tried dunking on evangelical Christians on Twitter but botched his religious references so badly that responders naturally invoked his stoner character, Jeff Spicoli, from the early ’80s hit movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

