http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-flbnryxjqE/

Chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” in light of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It was now time for companies, governments and schools to mandate vaccines.

Fauci said, “There was some poll that showed it, that about 30% of people who are not anti-vax, they were just waiting to get what they felt was the real final stamp of approval, which we just got today with the Pfizer product. And those 30% are saying when that occurs, they will feel very, very comfortable about getting vaccinated. So right away, you’re talking about 30%. I hope they come through with what the survey said.”

He added, “But the other thing that you just mentioned now is they’re going to give a lot of incentive and backing for a lot of institutions and organizations and places of employment to mandate, and that could be colleges, university, the military, organizations that employ a lot of people, some of the big corporations are going to say if you want to work for us in person, you’ve got to be there and get vaccinated. I think that’s a good thing. I know I respect people’s freedom, but when you’re talking about a public health crisis that we’ve been going through for well over a year and a half, the time has come. Enough is enough. We’ve just got to get people vaccinated.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

