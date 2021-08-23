https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61247cd0bbafd42ff58a1fc9
“Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations.”…
Air quality is a major problem in New Delhi, and the city’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it a “gas chamber” in 2019 due to the overwhelming pollution there….
Hosts and guests at an engagement party in Australia’s Melbourne were fined more than $300,000 cumulatively, after police shut down the “illegal” gathering, insisting it ran afoul of the city’s ongoin…
Three young women, at least one of whom is under 18, told investigators they faced abuse and harassment from 33-year-old Kenneth Tyler Hostin from 2016 to this summer….
Chris Miller, the Trump administration’s last acting defense secretary, told CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” Monday evening that there was never a concrete date to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.Why i…