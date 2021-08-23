http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lz02MWIzpBQ/

Chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that the United States could be more in control of the COVID-19 by Spring 2022 if an overwhelming number of unvaccinated people get the shot.

Cooper said, “First, I want to ask you about something that you said to NPR today. You said if the majority of Americans get vaccinated, we could start to get good control of this as we get back into the Fall of 2022, a year from now. Is that the best-case scenario? What does control look like?”

Fauci said, “No, Anderson, I have to apologize. When I listened to the tape, I meant to say the Spring of 2022, So I did misspeak. In the conversation with Mary Louise Kelly, she was saying, when do I think we can get some control. If we can get through this winter and get the overwhelming majority of the 90 million people who have not been vaccinated, vaccinated, I hope we could start to get some good control in the spring of 2022. I didn’t mean the fall. I misspoke, my bad.”

Cooper said, “What does control, what does that mean? What does that look like to you?”

Fauci said, “Well, to me, that means that you have either the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated, those who have been infected will have and have cleared the virus will have a degree of protection, and we are recommending that those people also get vaccinated.”

