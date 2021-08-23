https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61244490bbafd42ff58a1ddd
Police are working with officials to ensure that all voters affected by the thefts get new ballots….
The numbing spectacle of America being humiliated and mocked by the rest of the world and ordered around by Afghan terrorists, and of the greatest nation on earth being led by a babbling, obviously se…
One of the notorious Arellano Felix brothers was deported from the United States back to Mexico after serving most of a 15-year prison sentence, but he was promptly re-arrested when he arrived in his …
Jill C. Tyson, a top deputy to FBI Director Christopher Wray who played a key role in getting Wray confirmed to the FBI’s top post, admitted that the FBI totally deleted the entire “Black Identity Ext…