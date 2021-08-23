https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/568972-fda-vaccine-approval-likely-to-lead-to-more

Full federal approval of coronavirus vaccines could lead to more vaccination mandates, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Sunday.

Murthy told Fox News on Sunday that full Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of vaccines, currently authorized for emergency use, “may help increase” vaccination rates and also embolden various entities to enact vaccine requirements.

“There are universities and businesses that have been considering putting in vaccine requirements in order to create a safer workplace, a learning environment,” Murthy said.

“I think this announcement from the FDA would likely encourage them and make them feel more comfortable in putting some requirements in place.”

The FDA is expected to give full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week, people familiar with the process told The New York Times.

Currently, 51.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while nearly 61 percent have received one dose. Murthy reiterated the warnings of top experts like White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci, that a large portion of serious illnesses caused by COVID-19 are occurring among the unvaccinated.

“The vast majority of people who are ending up in the hospital and who are losing their lives to this illness are those who are unvaccinated, which means that the vaccinations are doing their job to keep people out of the hospital and to save lives,” Murthy said.

The Biden Administration announced last week that it is recommending booster shots for individuals around 8 months after their second vaccine dose. Boosters are expected to be administered starting Sept. 20.

