https://thehill.com/homenews/media/569019-first-ladys-press-secretary-calls-on-fox-news-to-apologize-for-hosts-comments

“This is disgusting,” said Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden’s press secretary. “@RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the [trash] where it belongs.”

Campos-Duffy said the most “patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband, to love her husband, and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in.”

Campos-Duffy, who joined Fox News in June as co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” is married to former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.). President Biden’s handling of the U.S. pullout in Afghanistan has sparked bipartisan backlash and led some on the political right to question his fitness for office. But Campos-Duffy’s criticism of Jill Biden, and her attacks on President Biden’s state of mind, stuck out from the majority of GOP criticism — particularly the remarks about the first lady.

