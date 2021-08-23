https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/08/23/fleeing-afghan-presidents-children-living-well-in-brooklyn-washington-n410866

While tens of thousands of would-be refugees wait for a way out of Afghanistan, the location of their missing, former-president and his children seem to be known. The New York Post has been digging into both questions, and to say that they appear to have a bone to pick with the Ghani family would be a significant understatement. Ashraf Ghani’s two adult children are both in the United States and, by all accounts, are doing quite well for themselves. His daughter is in New York City and his son, who is a professor at Washington University in St. Louis, is currently at the home owned by his wife in the Capitol District. Here are some of the details from the Post, showing the editor’s attitude toward the conditions they are enjoying as compared to their brothers and sisters back home.

The Ghani family likes to live in style. Just a week after Ashraf Ghani cowardly abandoned his country for the luxury confines of Dubai (reportedly with $169 million in cash shoved in a helicopter), it turns out both of his kids live in luxury while women in their homeland live in terror about the return of the Taliban’s oppressive rule. His daughter Mariam was living the life of a hipster artist in a luxe loft in Brooklyn, The Post exclusively revealed last week, and his son Tarek Ghani is holed up in a $1.2 million house in Washington, DC.

I’m really not getting all of the antipathy toward Ghani’s children here. If they had been in Afghanistan and fled with their father, then… maybe I could see some of it? But Ghani and his wife raised their children in America before he returned to Afghanistan in 2001. The son is married to the legislative director for Elizabeth Warren. They have residences in both Washington and St. Louis. The daughter, Mariam Ghani, was born in Brooklyn and raised in Maryland. While it sounds as if she’s benefitted nicely from her father’s wealth and influence, it’s unclear if she’s ever even stepped foot in Afghanistan. When the nation began to fall and her father fled, what was she supposed to do? Just hop on a plane to Kabul so she could go bravely die at her father’s empty palace?

Ashraf Ghani himself is a different matter. It’s absolutely true that he fled before things seriously began going to pieces. He claims that if he had stuck around, many more people would have died in the ensuing attacks by the Taliban on his location. I suppose that’s possible. But at the same time, unlike his children, he was the leader of his nation. The enemy was at the door and he had a large, well-equipped army that was armed and trained by the American military at his disposal. I can see the argument for how he should have stood and directed the battle to save his country.

Also, there were initial reports about how Ghani had been forced to “flee for his life,” but that sentence leaves off a few details. The fleeing in question apparently included fleeing with four luxury vehicles, a helicopter, and $169 million dollars in cash. After a quick stop in Usbekistan, he was off to Dubai. And he’s not exactly roughing it in Dubai.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four vehicles and a helicopter full of cash, the Russian embassy in Kabul said Monday. The embattled leader left the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday to the insurgent Taliban fighters who had toppled his government. “To avoid bloodshed, I thought it would be better to leave,” Ghani, 72, said on Facebook in his first comments after his departure.

Whether you think that the President should have stayed to direct his troops and try to save the capital or his departure saved the lives of some who might have fought to defend him, that’s not a good look. Fleeing, even just to save your skin is one thing. Fleeing with that kind of a haul to some luxury digs in one of the most expensive places on the planet is another. It won’t be seen as his proudest moment.

But as I said above, I’m not leaning toward pinning the sins of the father on the children. Unless it can be shown that they benefitted from some form of monetary corruption via their father at the expense of the Afghan people, perhaps we should just let them get on with their lives.

