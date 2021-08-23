https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-cia-director-good-idea-to-send-maga-wearing-unvaxxed-americans-to-afghanistan

On Sunday morning, former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden, who had already been widely criticized for retweeting a split image comparing former President Trump’s supporters to the Taliban, doubled down, replying “Good idea” to a suggestion that “MAGA wearing unvaxxed” Americans should be sent to Afghanistan.

Good idea https://t.co/pn6xcWTtc8 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 22, 2021

“On Thursday, Hayden retweeted a split image. The top showed black-clad Islamic militants waving guns and flags from a line of cars with a caption reading: ‘Their Taliban.’ Beneath that was a line of pickup trucks hoisting American flags and ‘Trump 2020; flags with the caption: ‘Our Taliban,’” Fox News reported.

In June 2018, Hayden compared the Trump administration’s immigration policies to Nazi concentration camps that were used to murder millions of Jews during World War II.

“Other governments have separated mothers and children,” Hayden tweeted.

Other governments have separated mothers and children pic.twitter.com/tvlBkGjT0h — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 16, 2018

Referring to Hayden along with MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch — who said that every American who votes for President Donald Trump was a Nazi, stating, “If you vote for Trump, then you, the voter — you, not Donald Trump — are standing at the border like Nazis going, ‘You here. You here.’”— Dennis Prager wrote:

Deutsch, Hayden and the myriad other fools who compare Trump to Hitler and the Nazis have utterly trivialized the Holocaust. As everyone who isn’t on the left knows, there is nothing morally analogous between the way the last three presidential administrations dealt with some children of immigrants who are in the country illegally and what the Nazis did to Jewish children. American children are routinely separated from their parent when that parent is arrested, and if the arrestee is a single parent, the child is taken into government custody until other arrangements can be made. With regard to immigrants who are in the country illegally, the only way to avoid separation is to place the children in detention along with their arrested parent(s). But this was expressly forbidden by the most left-wing court in America — the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals — if detention lasts longer than 20 days, as it nearly always does when either a not-guilty plea or an asylum claim is made. Moreover, as awful as separation from a parent is, these children were not treated like animals in cages but transferred to the care of relatives or foster homes, or housed with other detained children where they were provided with room, board, education, sports facilities, etc.

In August 2018, after former President Trump stripped ex-Central Intelligence Agency chief John Brennan of his security clearance, Hayden said he would be honored to have his revoked as well.

CNN’s Jake Tapper said:

General Hayden, I want to ask you.Retired Admiral William McRaven, who oversaw the raid that — in which bin Laden was killed, he wrote this in “The Washington Post” this week. This also stunning: “I would consider it an honor” — he’s writing to President Trump — “if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who had spoken up against your presidency. Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage, and, worst of all, divided us as a nation.” Would you be similarly honored to have President Trump revoke your security clearance?

Hayden responded, “Well, to be included in that group, sure. And, frankly, if his not revoking my clearance gave the impression that I have somehow moved my commentary in a direction more acceptable to the White House, I would find that very disappointing and, frankly, unacceptable.”

