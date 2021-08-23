

The former director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) under President George W. Bush and longtime critic of President Donald Trump, on Sunday supported the idea that “the MAGA wearing unvaxxed” should be sent to Afghanistan.

Retired four-star Air Force General Michael Hayden responded to a tweet from an account that replied to him with, “Can we send the MAGA wearing unvaxxed to Afghanistan, no use sending that plane back empty?”

Good idea https://t.co/pn6xcWTtc8 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 22, 2021

Hayden replied, “Good idea,” and added an image comparing the Taliban riding into Kabul with Trump supporters at a rally with a caption that read “Their Taliban, Our Taliban.”

Hayden served as director of the NSA from 1999-2005 and CIA from 2006-2009 and was exposed by the New York Times as the architect of the NSA’s warrantless wiretapping program of American citizens in 2006.

Other governments have separated mothers and children pic.twitter.com/tvlBkGjT0h — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 16, 2018

In 2018 Hayden tweeted a picture of the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp in an attempt to criticize President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, while actally shining a spotlight on the policies of the Obama administration which Joe Biden served in.