https://www.dailywire.com/news/fox-news-host-jill-biden-failed-the-country-by-allowing-mentally-frail-husband-to-run-for-office

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy criticized first lady Jill Biden over the weekend for “let[ting]” her husband, President Joe Biden, to run for office given the state of his fitness for office, saying that Jill Biden failed the country.

“I look at this and I think, well, we had a president who was impeached over a phone call. This looks like a much more impeachable offense, if you ask me,” Campos-Duffy said about the crisis in Afghanistan. “I know that’s probably, you know, technically it’s probably not.”

“But when you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly, this, you know, mentally frail, in this position?” she continued. “And that’s, yes, of course, the media, many people are saying you had some people on your show this week who were suggesting it was Susan Rice and Obama, and maybe Valerie Jarrett.”

“I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden,” she concluded. “No one knew better his state of mind than Jill, Dr. Jill Biden. And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband, to love her husband, and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.”

WATCH:

Rachel Duffy: “When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?…I can’t help but look at Jill Biden” pic.twitter.com/Hj461MDeD3 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 23, 2021

Jill Biden’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, responded to the news segment by saying that the remarks were “disgusting” and demanding an apology.

The remarks come after Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as the White House physician under former President Barack Obama, called on Biden to resign from office last week, saying that Biden was no longer “cognitively prepared to be our president.”

TRANSCRIPT:

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS HOST: I look at this and I think, well, we had a president who was impeached over a phone call. This looks like a much more impeachable offense, if you ask me. I know that’s probably, you know, technically it’s probably not. But when you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly, this, you know, mentally frail, in this position? And that’s, yes, of course, the media, many people are saying you had some people on your show this week who were suggesting it was Susan Rice and Obama, and maybe Valerie Jarrett. I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden. No one knew better his state of mind than Jill, Dr. Jill Biden. And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband, to love her husband, and not let him run in this in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

