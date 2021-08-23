https://www.oann.com/frances-le-maire-french-economy-doing-well-hoping-for-pre-covid-growth-levels-by-end-2021/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=frances-le-maire-french-economy-doing-well-hoping-for-pre-covid-growth-levels-by-end-2021



FILE PHOTO: The Eiffel Tower lights the sky behind the financial district of La Defense during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m to 6 a.m, due to tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Paris, France, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

August 23, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – The French economy is “doing well” thanks to a rise in consumer spending and even in spite of restrictions still in place to tackle the coronavirus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Le Maire told France 2 television the aim now was for France to return to pre-COVID economic growth levels by end 2021.

France has a 6% growth target for the whole of 2021, which Le Maire reiterated.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

