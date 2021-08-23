https://thelibertydaily.com/full-az-audit-release-delayed-over-the-most-2021-reason-imaginable/

The Cyber Ninjas did their jobs all the way to the end. Then, something happened that has delayed them from crossing the finish line and delivering the full Arizona Audit to the state senate. We can blame the biggest trouble-maker of 2021.

Three of the five team members, including the CEO, caught Covid-19. According to the Arizona Senate Republicans:

Today we are receiving a portion of the draft report from the election audit analysis team. The team expected to have the full draft ready for the Senate today, but unfortunately Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two other members of the five-person team have tested positive for Covid-19 and are quite sick. In addition to the illnesses, it wasn’t until Thursday that the Senate received the images of the ballot envelopes from Maricopa County and are hoping to have those analyzed as soon as possible to incorporate those results into the final report. The Senate legal team will meet Wednesday to start reviewing the draft report, and when the remainder of the draft is submitted, the Senate team will hold another meeting to continue checking for accuracy, clarity, and proof of documentation of findings. Once that is complete, the final report will be presented to the Senate Judiciary Committee and findings released to the public.

We’re almost there, folks. Those familiar with the findings are claiming the bombshells coming will outrage and enlighten Americans. The truth about the 2020 election will hopefully be delivered soon.

