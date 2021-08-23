https://noqreport.com/2021/08/23/global-climate-strike-if-you-dont-pay-climate-reparations-all-the-useless-people-will-walk-out-until-their-demands-are-met/

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Greta Thunberg’s band of future burger flippers have reaffirmed their determination to ensure the children of evil exploiters get the best jobs and university courses.

From Fridays for Future; SEPTEMBER 24

GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE

ON SEPTEMBER 24, WE WILL STRIKE TO DEMAND FOR INTERSECTIONAL CLIMATE JUSTICE! JOIN US!

#UPROOTTHESYSTEM The climate crisis does not exist in a vacuum. Other socio-economic crises such as racism, sexism, ableism, class inequality, and more amplify the climate crisis and vice versa. It is not just a single issue, our different struggles and liberations are connected and tied to each other. We are united in our fight for climate justice, but we must also acknowledge that we do not experience the same problems; nor do we experience them to the same extent.…The time to join the masses and follow the lead of the environmental defenders and workers has been long overdue. Reparations to MAPA must be paid for the historic injustices of the richest elite, drastic emission cuts in the Global North, vaccine equity, cancellation of debt, and climate finance are only the beginning of these. Together we will fight for a just future where no one […]