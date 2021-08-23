https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/08/22/global-climate-strike-if-you-dont-pay-climate-reparations-all-the-useless-people-will-walk-out-until-their-demands-are-met/

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Greta Thunberg’s band of future burger flippers have reaffirmed their determination to ensure the children of evil exploiters get the best jobs and university courses.

From Fridays for Future;

SEPTEMBER 24 GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE ON SEPTEMBER 24, WE WILL STRIKE TO DEMAND FOR INTERSECTIONAL CLIMATE JUSTICE! JOIN US! #UPROOTTHESYSTEM The climate crisis does not exist in a vacuum. Other socio-economic crises such as racism, sexism, ableism, class inequality, and more amplify the climate crisis and vice versa. It is not just a single issue, our different struggles and liberations are connected and tied to each other. We are united in our fight for climate justice, but we must also acknowledge that we do not experience the same problems; nor do we experience them to the same extent. … The time to join the masses and follow the lead of the environmental defenders and workers has been long overdue. Reparations to MAPA must be paid for the historic injustices of the richest elite, drastic emission cuts in the Global North, vaccine equity, cancellation of debt, and climate finance are only the beginning of these. Together we will fight for a just future where no one is left behind. The historical victories of collective action have proven the need for the youth to stand united with the multisectoral, intergenerational struggle for a better future for all; a future where people and planet are prioritized. … Read more: https://fridaysforfuture.org/september24/

The referenced Google Drive document is even funnier;

… We’re in the midst of a climate crisis, mass species extinction, a world health pandemic, socio-economic inequality crises, and more. The current system actively strives towards highlighting the voices of the most privileged through a racist and white-savior narrative that portrays people from the Global South as underdeveloped, poor, and voiceless. Industrialized countries of the Global North have been doing this for centuries through colonialism, imperialism, the perpetuation of systemic injustices and their fixation on everlasting growth. However, people from the Global South or the most affected areas are not underdeveloped, poor, or voiceless, but battling with the consequences of colonization and neocolonization while actively being silenced. They are strong, fearless and conscious as they have been fighting and addressing the root cause of these crises for centuries, that is the systems of oppression and injustice created by the richest of the Global North. … We must unite, follow the lead of defenders and workers, amplify MAPA voices, and demand more ambitious action from Global North representatives. Together we will fight for a just future where no one is left behind, because our liberations are tied together. The historical victories of collective action have proven the need for the youth to stand united with the multisectoral, intergenerational struggle for a better future for all; a future where people and the planet are prioritized over profit. … Read more: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1b25qhqIf0E-4h6NQDzLX40YifD6khpgee3Vl6g7nNSE/edit

One thing I’m curious about, I regularly receive letters from people who mostly seem to live in the global south, from grieving widows explaining they have millions of dollars inheritance locked away, they just need help from an honest person in another country to unlock it. They even sometimes offer a share of the cash to the kind person who agrees to help them.

Surely if people in the global south need more money for climate adaption, instead of pushing Greta to demand the industrial North pay vast reparations for the crime of providing the modern world, why don’t the leaders of the global south simply ask the grieving widows to to come forward, so their cases can be investigated, so all money in their frozen up bank accounts can be put to work?

Greta could lead the charge, to help all those widows and other unfortunates who keep writing to me access their frozen accounts, so they can invest their money into climate resilience projects.

