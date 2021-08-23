https://thehill.com/homenews/house/569073-gop-lawmaker-called-on-biden-to-resign-immediately-after-botched-withdrawal-in

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.) on Monday called on President BidenJoe BidenHenri downgraded to tropical depression as it dumps rain on northeast Britain to urge G7 leaders to consider adopting sanctions against Taliban: report Five lawmakers to watch ahead of key House budget vote MORE to “resign immediately” following the U.S.’s “botched withdrawal” from Afghanistan.

“It has become clear that President Biden has lost complete and total confidence of the American people through this haphazard decision to withdraw from Afghanistan,” Donalds wrote in a statement.

“This botched withdrawal is currently threatening the lives of our servicemen and women, the stability in the region, and our integrity on the global stage,” he added.

The congressman continued, writing that Biden has failed in his duties as commander in chief.

“As Commander-in-Chief, Biden is directly responsible for commanding our brave troops with a coherent, strategically intelligence, and sound operation that keeps our Armed Services, citizens and allied partners out of harm’s way,” Donalds wrote.

“He has failed on all fronts,” he added.

Calling on the leader of the free world to resign his office immediately weighs heavy on my heart, but this must happen to restore American’s safety both at home & abroad, our honor, & faith in the Chief Executive to faithfully execute the duties of the Presidency. Statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ilyEUKrZcN — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 23, 2021

Donalds is one of a number of GOP lawmakers who have criticized Biden for his handling of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of Kabul last weekend, unleashing chaos and causing the security situation in the country to rapidly deteriorate.

Other Republicans have also called on Biden to resign in light of the developments in Afghanistan, including Reps. Jefferson Van Drew (N.J.) and Andy Biggs (Ariz.).

These past few days have proven what we’ve already known about Biden and Harris. They are completely unfit to lead. They must resign! — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) August 17, 2021

Former President Trump Donald TrumpKamala Harris should offer Vietnam ‘market economy’ status Supporters at Alabama rally boo Trump after he tells them to get vaccinated CNN posthumously airs final interview with late Rep. Paul Mitchell MORE, whom Biden has at times blamed in part for the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan because of the deal Trump signed with the Taliban last year, has also called on Biden to resign.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikA tale of two chambers: Trump’s power holds in House, wanes in Senate Wyoming GOP leaders say they no longer recognize Cheney as party member Sunday shows preview: US grapples with rising COVID-19 cases MORE (N.Y) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) said Biden is unfit to hold office, and Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleySunday shows preview: Chaos in Kabul mars US evacuation efforts GOP senator calls on Biden to fire Sullivan, national security team Jake Sullivan becomes public face of Biden’s crisis on Afghanistan MORE (R-Mo.) has called on Biden’s entire defense and foreign policy team to resign.

The president, however, has remained committed to his decision to pull troops from the region, telling the American people in an address from the White House last week, “I stand squarely behind my decision.”

He did, however, reveal on Sunday that there are discussions underway between the administration and the military about potentially extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond the Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to continue facilitating the evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies.

Donalds, in his statement on Monday, said he cannot “in good faith” tell his constituents “that the President of the United States can perform the duties entrusted to him by the Constitution.”

“Calling on the leader of the free world to resign his office immediately weighs heavy on my heart, but this must happen to restore America’s safety both at home and abroad, our honor, and faith in the Chief Executive to faithfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” he said.

“President Joseph R. Biden must resign immediately,” the congressman added.

The Hill reached out to the White House for comment.

