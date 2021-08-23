https://www.theblaze.com/news/cuomo-ditches-dog-at-mansion

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (N.Y.) reportedly abandoned his 3-year-old dog, Captain, at the governor’s mansion in Albany and has been asking if anyone would like to take the dog into their home as their own.

What are the details?

The disgraced governor, according to a Monday report from the

Times Union, recently asked staffers at the Executive Mansion if they would be interested in adopting his dog.

The dog, a shepherd, Siberian Husky, and Malamute mix, was reportedly left at the mansion last week after Cuomo moved out, the outlet reported, citing two state police source with knowledge on the matter.

The dog — described as “high-strung” — has reportedly “nipped” several people since Cuomo adopted him in 2018.

“[A] mansion staffer recently took the dog home for a few days but decided he was too much,” the outlet added.

Richard Azzopardi, a spokesperson for the governor, “lashed out at the allegation that the governor has been looking for someone to care for the canine,” the outlet noted and said that the “arrangement was only ‘temporary’ because the governor … is planning to take a vacation.”

“Captain is part of the governor’s family and for your nameless ill-informed source to imply they’ve been trying to give him away is untrue,” Azzopardi said in a Saturday statement. “Someone offered to watch him for a few days while the transition was ongoing but for that to be weaponized and morph from a game of telephone into the pages of your paper is absurd — now excuse us we’re preparing for a major storm.”

Azzopardi in earlier comments on the report added, “[Cuomo] wants to go on vacation. They love that dog. … That’s not what he asked: He didn’t ask to give away the dog. … This nameless source is crazy. … I can’t believe this is what I’m dealing with right now, when I’m dealing with a major storm.”

The dog, according to the report, remains at the mansion.

What else?

The New York Post reported that Libby Post — head of the New York State Animal Protection Federation, an animal shelter advocacy group — urged Cuomo to adopt the dog out through one of the state’s many animal shelters.

“I read with disbelief in this morning’s Time Union that Captain, Governor Cuomo’s dog, had been left at the Executive Mansion after Cuomo’s belongings had been moved out of the Eagle Street building,” Post said. “The New York State Animal Protection Federation is ready to help place Captain at one of our larger New York State animal shelters, such as the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands, just north of Albany. Shelters like Mohawk Hudson, Lollypop Farm in Rochester, and the SPCA Serving Erie County have excellent behavioral experts who can help Captain resolve his ‘nipping’ issues and adopt him into a loving, forever home. New York State loves companion animals.”

Post concluded her statement, “Captain deserves better. He will be welcomed with open arms (and paws) into one of our shelters.”







Andrew Cuomo reportedly leaves his dog behind at Albany mansion | New York Post



