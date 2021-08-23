https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/23/harvards-pride-and-failed-pillow-entrepreneur-david-hogg-listing-three-magic-words-he-just-loves-goes-hilariously-wrong/
We’re gonna take a guess that David Hogg was starting to feel ignored and irrelevant after his failed pillow enterprise and was trolling for some attention. This is low-hanging fruit even for him …
I just love those three magic words
Tax
The
Rich
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 23, 2021
Guess we should just be glad David spelled them all correctly.
And taxes are magic?
What the Hell are they teaching kids at Harvard?
So, you’re as stupid as I thought.
The rich already pay the taxes,you idiot
— Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 23, 2021
They pay the majority of taxes.
Guess they’re not teaching economics to David at Harvard.
Please
Define
“Rich”
— John W (@txradioguy) August 23, 2021
Dave…when will you be shipping the pillows?
— Big Ed #CubaLibre (@Falconeddie1) August 23, 2021
Ouch.
Take
Economics
Class
— Age of Dalequarius ♒️ (@stardales) August 23, 2021
You should check out this book https://t.co/kD6tGLen5L
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 23, 2021
Ummm.
Try this one, by a former socialist: https://t.co/E5dXcgIyvN
— Defund the Thought Police (@wokeissimo) August 23, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
How about these 3…
F
Off
Loser
— EJM Golf🏌️🇺🇸 (@ejm1963) August 23, 2021
I’d love to support your cause. Where can I get a pillow again?
— Dr. Senior Legal Analyst E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) August 23, 2021
Get
A
Job
— PetsareNOTdisposable 🇺🇸🐕🐈🐘🤦♀️☄ (@LrElias3) August 23, 2021
We
Already
Do
— JD 🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) August 23, 2021
Here’s my 3 magic words =Where’s the pillows?
— #Biden/Harris 🌈 (@ItsRealMitchL) August 23, 2021
Tough crowd.
Maybe he should ship those pillows?
Heh.
