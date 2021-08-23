https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/23/harvards-pride-and-failed-pillow-entrepreneur-david-hogg-listing-three-magic-words-he-just-loves-goes-hilariously-wrong/

We’re gonna take a guess that David Hogg was starting to feel ignored and irrelevant after his failed pillow enterprise and was trolling for some attention. This is low-hanging fruit even for him …

I just love those three magic words Tax

The

Rich — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 23, 2021

Guess we should just be glad David spelled them all correctly.

And taxes are magic?

What the Hell are they teaching kids at Harvard?

So, you’re as stupid as I thought. The rich already pay the taxes,you idiot — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 23, 2021

They pay the majority of taxes.

Guess they’re not teaching economics to David at Harvard.

Please

Define

“Rich” — John W (@txradioguy) August 23, 2021

Dave…when will you be shipping the pillows? — Big Ed #CubaLibre (@Falconeddie1) August 23, 2021

Ouch.

Take

Economics

Class — Age of Dalequarius ♒️ (@stardales) August 23, 2021

You should check out this book https://t.co/kD6tGLen5L — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 23, 2021

Ummm.

Try this one, by a former socialist: https://t.co/E5dXcgIyvN — Defund the Thought Police (@wokeissimo) August 23, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

How about these 3…

F

Off

Loser — EJM Golf🏌️🇺🇸 (@ejm1963) August 23, 2021

I’d love to support your cause. Where can I get a pillow again? — Dr. Senior Legal Analyst E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) August 23, 2021

Get

A

Job — PetsareNOTdisposable 🇺🇸🐕🐈‍🐘🤦‍♀️☄ (@LrElias3) August 23, 2021

We

Already

Do — JD 🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) August 23, 2021

Here’s my 3 magic words =Where’s the pillows? — #Biden/Harris 🌈 (@ItsRealMitchL) August 23, 2021

Tough crowd.

Maybe he should ship those pillows?

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Was it WORTH IT?!’ Gov. DeSantis TEARS the AP a new one responding to their whiny letter about Press Sec. Christina Pushaw and DAMN

YUUUGE –> Congressional preference poll among Independents spells BAD NEWS for Biden (even worse news for Dems)

‘REEKS of white privilege’: Hispanics DROP blue-check who can’t figure out why Dem outreach to ‘LatinX’ voters sucks so much

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

