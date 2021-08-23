https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/23/here-we-go-again-expert-warns-of-a-new-super-variant-dubbed-covid-22-that-could-be-more-dangerous-than-delta/

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden took no questions from reporters after announcing Monday that the Pfizer-Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has received FDA approval, so everyone waiting for full approval should get in line now for the jab, and also mask up their children when they leave home.

The contagious Delta variant is what has frightened everybody back into masks for the time being, but Insider Paper is reporting that an expert is warning about a new super-variant called COVID-22 that could be even more dangerous than the Delta variant.

ALERT: New super variant named “Covid-22” could be more dangerous than Delta strain, expert warnedhttps://t.co/uChKwKTyFv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 23, 2021

“Professor Doctor Sai Reddy of the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, an immunologist, believes that combination of existing strains could result in a new and more dangerous phase of the pandemic,” the paper reports. In other words, COVID-22 doesn’t exist yet and might not ever exist.

Here we go again https://t.co/HpMu5ZJJ4v — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 23, 2021

This is the way it’s going to be for the foreseeable future, we’re going to be pounded with scare pieces about variants, some of which don’t even exist. — Steve Huchteman (@Shuchteman) August 23, 2021

Pure fear porn – this variant doesn’t even exist yet except in the mind of the scientist being interviewed. — Here we are (@VWHORUSHD) August 23, 2021

This will never end. — Kyle (@woefuljest) August 23, 2021

It’s the Fast and Furious of pandemics. — Harry Fuller (@HFullerCT) August 23, 2021

We are just building up to a variant that can only be combatted with The Avengers. https://t.co/TEdEJHnVK1 — Brad Slager – Focused On Lasers (@MartiniShark) August 23, 2021

Never saw this coming… — xyzzy (@60sRadical) August 23, 2021

There will be strain after strain thru the elections in 24′ — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) August 23, 2021

Save time and call it election 22 — Scythian (@Scythian00) August 23, 2021

There must’ve been a drop off in fear. — The Fly (@boy_excitable) August 23, 2021

“People, people; we are losing the 18-35 Covid demographic. We need something that says ‘we’re deadly, but flirty and fun'” — Allan (@AllanRicharz) August 23, 2021

It’s the Covid-SS that we should worry about. — Andy Boyle🇺🇸🇭🇰🇹🇼 (@Bizaro_Stormy) August 23, 2021

Why would Ron DeSantis do this — Mor Tar Jimmy (@roundscomplete) August 23, 2021

We’re all going to die again… again — Robbb (@bommrob) August 23, 2021

good thing #netneutrality already killed me — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) August 23, 2021

I see a reply of “I’m done.” Any chance this kind of crap is a blessing in disguise in that it tips people over into ignoring the panicmongers? — GentleBenj (@GentleBenj) August 23, 2021

Counterpoint: it may be just as dangerous or less dangerous. — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) August 23, 2021

How do they know these so called variants are making people sick? Is there a new test for then or are they just speculating? — Kenneth (@yabo171) August 23, 2021

It’s stoking fear over something that hasn’t happened yet. It’s also possible that it mutates into a variety that spreads 10 times faster than Delta but causes almost no symptoms making everyone immune in a month. — I Like Cheese (@1LikeCheese) August 23, 2021

The Delta variant panic-porn still has a good shelf-life to it; no need to rush to some hypothetical super-variant just yet.

