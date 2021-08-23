https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/23/heres-the-response-christina-pushaw-received-after-asking-ap-journo-if-theyve-reported-desantis-response-to-misleading-hit-piece/

We told you Monday about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statement alerting the Associated Press to the governor’s response to their complaint about his spokesperson, Christina Pushaw. Associated Press complaint came after Pushaw called them out for a misleading hit piece, and the AP letter to DeSantis accused Pushaw of siccing an online mob on one of their reporters.

DeSantis’ response to the AP was solid gold:

Ron DeSantis fires back at @AP for complaining that his press secretary called them out for publishing a misleading hit piece on him. pic.twitter.com/zTdinJkfso — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 23, 2021

Pushaw wanted to know if the AP reported DeSantis’ response, and then tweeted about one reporter’s reaction after being asked about it:

Did the @AP ever report on @GovRonDeSantis response to their false, dangerous narrative and their incoming CEO’s whiny and misleading letter? I sent this to an AP reporter and got this response… pic.twitter.com/j30EScnjLp — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 23, 2021

We can’t help but wonder if that was vacation was scheduled at the last minute.

So the reporter’s using the Jen Psaki defense? Got it. https://t.co/BZlc47xPDe — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) August 23, 2021

Maybe the AP will circle back to this.

Excellent. I wonder how many lives they have destroyed with their narrative. They didn’t have to be this way. I marked AP right next to Reuters in terms of the non-political outlets I trusted. Until this. — Mr. Minarchy (@2comma2019) August 23, 2021

Same here. I fully expected AP to write a fair article debunking the disinfo online about regeneron. Instead they amplified and legitimized a Twitter conspiracy theory — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 23, 2021

They’re on vacation alright… — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) August 23, 2021

The desired narrative obviously takes precedent over reality and truth. And the evolution of “journalism” is complete:

In other news, I have a new decoration for my office pic.twitter.com/bSYQb4TwA3 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 23, 2021

Perfect!

