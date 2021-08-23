https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/23/heres-the-response-christina-pushaw-received-after-asking-ap-journo-if-theyve-reported-desantis-response-to-misleading-hit-piece/

We told you Monday about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statement alerting the Associated Press to the governor’s response to their complaint about his spokesperson, Christina Pushaw. Associated Press complaint came after Pushaw called them out for a misleading hit piece, and the AP letter to DeSantis accused Pushaw of siccing an online mob on one of their reporters.

DeSantis’ response to the AP was solid gold:

Pushaw wanted to know if the AP reported DeSantis’ response, and then tweeted about one reporter’s reaction after being asked about it:

We can’t help but wonder if that was vacation was scheduled at the last minute.

Maybe the AP will circle back to this.

The desired narrative obviously takes precedent over reality and truth. And the evolution of “journalism” is complete:

Perfect!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...