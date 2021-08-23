https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-fda-disseminates-dangerous-and-libelous-misinformation-against-lifesaving-covid-treatment

Does our government believe Africans are not human beings?

On Sunday, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared, “We’ve been seeing health misinformation as a problem for years, but the speed, scale and sophistication with which it is spreading and impacting our health is really unprecedented.”

Perhaps the surgeon general should look in the mirror and lecture the FDA for dissuading people from taking lifesaving ivermectin. Over the weekend, the FDA tweeted out a message warning that ivermectin is for horses and cows, not people, implying that it is dangerous to consume and is not approved for humans.

Evidently, officials believe that millions of human beings in Africa (not to mention thousands in the Western world) are no better than animals.

Ivermectin has been dispensed 3.7 billion times in African countries since 1987 and is regarded as one of the greatest cures of all time for a disease ailing human beings. Here are the facts.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, after pesticides were sidelined from use in Africa following the publication of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring,” onchocerciasis, or river blindness, was devastating many central African countries. An estimated 50% of males 40 years and older had been blinded by the disease in some countries. After ivermectin was discovered as a wonder drug for treating river blindness by William C. Campbell, a scientist for Merck, and Satoshi Omura, a scientist at the Kitasato Institute in Tokyo, Merck started the MECTIZAN® Donation Program (MDP). In 1987, when the company was actually dedicated to saving lives as much as to making money, Merck began donating hundreds of millions of doses of MECTIZAN (ivermectin) and essentially eradicated the disease. Over time, 2.8 billion doses were donated.

In 2017, Merck published a press release commemorating the 20th anniversary of this mass rescue from a parasitic pandemic by ivermectin, which saved “more than 250 million people in 32 countries.” In other words, this drug was dispensed en masse, exactly what we need to do in this pandemic, and with no known major serious side effects. As one study published in the Lancet notes, “To ensure distribution of the drug is sustained in the long term, the African Programme for Onchocerciasis Control implemented community-directed treatment with ivermectin.” Ultimately, this program “had an impressive impact,” ensuring that “onchocerciasis is no longer a public health problem.” The study observes, “Ivermectin has been widely used for 30 years to combat onchocerciasis and is rightly considered a wonder drug.”

This is why the WHO itself lists ivermectin among its Model List of Essential Medicines for 2019, given its efficacy against parasitic infections and its track record of safety.

William C. Campbell and Satoshi Omura were awarded the Nobel Prize for physiology in 2015 for discovering the drug as a cure for river blindness. Here is an excerpt from the press release of the Nobel Assembly:

Today the Avermectin-derivative Ivermectin is used in all parts of the world that are plagued by parasitic diseases. Ivermectin is highly effective against a range of parasites, has limited side effects and is freely available across the globe. The importance of Ivermectin for improving the health and wellbeing of millions of individuals with River Blindness and Lymphatic Filariasis, primarily in the poorest regions of the world, is immeasurable. Treatment is so successful that these diseases are on the verge of eradication, which would be a major feat in the medical history of humankind.

Thus, we have a drug that is regarded as having a wide range of efficacy against infections and achieving a major feat in medical history for “MANKIND,” not “horsekind.”

The FDA is trashing ivermectin and lying about a drug that fits the safety profile of the quintessential drug you would want to dispense en masse. What front-line COVID doctors seek to do with ivermectin has already been done before, unless of course they don’t consider people in Africa to be humans.

Yes, it was originally used for animals, but like many other successful medicines, it was tested for humans decades ago. As Johns Hopkins posted in an article in 2004: “Ivermectin, the compound from which Mectizan is derived, was originally found to be effective against parasites in farm animals. Realizing its potential as a human medicine, Merck and WHO conducted seven years of clinical trials which demonstrated that Mectizan is safe for humans and effectively kills the juvenile form of Onchocerca volvulus” (emphasis added).

Full stop! The science on ivermectin being safe for humans was settled ages ago, and we are all better off for it. The fact that it was used for a parasitic infection rather than a viral infection does not alter its safety profile. For the FDA to suggest that this is animal medicine and is unsafe is a scandalous lie. To suggest that it is a human medicine only currently approved by the agency for parasitic infections is one thing, but that would raise the question as to why the agency has not looked at the dozens of studies showing its efficacy against viral infections as well.

Since 2012, long before this drug became politicized, numerous in-vitro studies began to report highly potent antiviral effects of ivermectin against a diverse array of viruses. Which is not surprising, because the main problem with COVID is the inflammatory response of the body in the lungs. Ivermectin worked wonders on the inflammatory reaction in the eyes.

To the extent that there might be some people messing around with the paste version of ivermectin for animals, that is the fault of the FDA for making it so hard for doctors to prescribe and people to access the version made for people. It’s not like the organization is offering any other solutions. If anything, this is an argument for making human ivermectin available over the counter, as it essentially was in Africa.

Imagine if back in the 1970s, people had scoffed at ivermectin as nothing but an animal medicine. Now imagine if we’d actually looked at the success of this drug so far for this pandemic. We need not reinvent the wheel. There are numerous doctors who have successfully treated patients for months with numerous therapeutics now being censored by the medical establishment, including ivermectin.

Dr. Brian Tyson, co-owner of All Valley Urgent Care in El Centro, California, along with Dr. George Fareed, has treated over 6,200 COVID patients and has made ivermectin a part of his standard regimen since October. “Dr Fareed and I have treated over 6,200 patients for COVID and have not lost a single patient who was treated before day seven,” Tyson said in an interview with TheBlaze. “I think it’s a shame that patients are seeking out veterinary ivermectin because pharmacies are unwilling to fill the human forms because the diagnosis code doesn’t coincide with their political beliefs.”

Dr. Molly James, an ICU doctor from St. Louis who has also worked and volunteered in New York City ICUs during he peak of the crisis, told me that she even sees miraculous results from ivermectin during late stages of the virus. “It’s rare I can prescribe it in the ICU, but I have been able to and seen it miraculously work. I had a patient 10 days into standard treatment and at risk for intubation when I changed his treatment to the MATH+ protocol, and within 48 hours he was almost off oxygen. In the hundreds of ICU and vented patients I’ve seen, not one has improved that quickly without ivermectin in the protocol.”

Dr. James feels that if it works so well in the ICU, why not give it to people from day one and avoid hospitalization? This is why she now offers telehealth consults on her website to prescribe ivermectin and other effective treatments as early as possible.

Sadly, anything that might possibly work against the virus is opposed by those in power. We are now seeing the media bash the Florida governor for even promoting the monoclonal antibodies, which are indeed approved by the FDA and created by the cool kids at Big Pharma. Thus, this is not about ivermectin, just like it wasn’t a fight over hydroxychloroquine last year. The medical establishment, including Merck itself, is now opposed to any form of early treatment.

They have gotten Amazon to stop selling NAC (N-acetyl-L-cysteine), a terrific over-the-counter supplement with great qualities against pulmonary inflammation. Proxalutamide, an androgen blocker which has scored higher in studies than nearly anything ever tried against COVID, has still not been made available in the U.S. even for critically ill patients with no other options. Calcifediol or 25-hydroxyvitamin D, the active form of vitamin D that can instantly quell the pulmonary inflammation, is banned by the FDA and cannot be accessed by doctors. Heck, it’s only a matter of time before they start removing the inactive D3 from the shelves.

Opponents of every early (or even late) treatment will suggest that there is not enough data behind their use. Yet these are the same people who made remdesivir the standard of care at $3,000 a dose, despite negative efficacy and concerns about side effects to the kidneys! Thus, the imbroglio over ivermectin is not about animal medicine, but about treating humans worse than animals and denying them every ability to treat themselves when all of the solutions from the system have failed.

At a news conference in 1987, when Merck announced the giveaway of ivermectin: Ted Kennedy said, “Merck’s gift to the World Health Organization is more than a medical breakthrough–it is truly a triumph of the human spirit.” Today, we have a triumph of greed and control that is leading to genocide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

