https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/i-know-witchcraft-im-going-to-curse-you-and-your-firstborn-son-change-my-mind-shorts

It’s not every day when you find yourself coming face to face with witchcraft. Even rarer, crossing paths with a person who is threatening to curse you and your family. In this “Change My Mind Short” clip, Steven Crowder encountered exactly that.

As Crowder filmed an episode of Change My Mind, a man began shouting profanity at a woman making her feel uncomfortable. Crowder stepped in to handle the situation when the man made a most unusual threat.

“I know witchcraft fool,” the man said in a raised tone. “I’m going to curse you and your firstborn son if you touch me, bro.”

“Well, I don’t want that to happen to my firstborn son,” Crowder calmly responded, sarcastically adding, “but you have to do what you have to do.” Check out the cellphone video clip below to see what happened next.

Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







