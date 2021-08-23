https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2021/08/23/arnold-schwarzeneggers-mask-tirade-blows-up-in-his-face-sports-nutrition-company-cuts-ties-with-him/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who once called President Trump “a failed leader” who “will go down in history as the worst president ever,” just received some bad news from a major sponsor.

As previously reported, Schwarzenegger had strong words for Americans who are frustrated by lockdowns, vaccine mandates, mask requirements, and other coronavirus rules.

“Screw your freedom,” the former governor of California said.

Speaking with CNN senior global affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga, Schwarzenegger made a number of troublesome remarks.

Schwarzenegger compared Adolf Hitler’s regime to the Trump administration. He also expressed his relief that Trump was defeated by Biden in 2020.

Speaking about coronavirus, Schwarzenegger said, “There is a virus here. It kills people, and the only way we prevent it is to get vaccinated, to wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom.”

Schwarzenegger added, “Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. We cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do X, Y and Z.’ When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious.”

“Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask, but you know something: You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask because you’re … supposed to protect your fellow members around you. It’s just that simple.”

Now the sports nutrition company REDCON1 has cut ties with Schwarzenegger. REDCON1 has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting Schwarzenegger’s bodybuilding competitions.

REDCON1 is one of the largest and most successful nutrition companies. The company was set to sponsor Schwarzenegger’s annual “Arnold Classic” bodybuilding competition.

REDCON1 founder Aaron Singerman announced in a press release that his company is cutting all ties with Schwarzenegger because the former governor’s views on freedom don’t align with American values.

“Making the public declaration, ‘screw your freedoms,’ is dangerous and anti-America,” the release said [bold emphasis theirs]. “REDCON1 is a patriotic pro-freedom brand and community. We support everyone’s individual freedoms.”

The statement went on to reveal that the company has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars as a top sponsor of the “Arnold Classic” and was set to be the exclusive sponsor of this year’s webcast. But Singerman felt his company couldn’t “in good conscience” continue to support someone with such “diametrically opposed beliefs” to his own, saying:

Arnold entered America with passion that he, too, could achieve the American dream. Of course, it wasn’t easy, and he pushed through language barriers, poverty, and dramatic cultural differences. His dedication to the sport and perseverance helped him not only reach but achieve more than he ever imagined. A guy who had nothing and no advantages, who never made an excuse, and created tremendous success. He became an icon based on his work ethic, his charisma, and his grit.

The company added that it takes a “hard stance” on the individual rights and freedoms of all Americans, and said its corporate ethic is “rooted in the uncompromising unapologetic belief that you are entitled to your opinion and should not be insulted or persecuted for having a varying view.” — Advertisement — Finally, the release concluded, “We choose you and your rights over and above an organization led by Arnold, who isn’t aligned with American views.”

Yesterday while I was talking with @AVindman and @biannagolodryga about Alex’s new book, I was asked about my comment about COVID misinformation that all of you are sharing. Here was my answer: pic.twitter.com/8LKhPIJ1Eu — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 11, 2021

These comments immediately backfired on Schwarzenegger. He was quickly reminded about his past, including how his own father was a member of the Nazi Party. Human Events editor Jack Posobiec as well as a fact-check by Newsweek confirmed this information.

Instagram just took down my factual post about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Nazi father Instagram won’t let you share truthful information about liberal politicians pic.twitter.com/bDBcJzXEHi — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 12, 2021

Arnold Schwarzenegger says, “screw your freedom.” Turns out his Dad was a Nazi too. pic.twitter.com/t9Z1hTELTI — Echo (@bryanvilleneuve) August 12, 2021

Western Journal reports on Schwarzenegger’s father:

Newsweek published a fact check on that question Thursday and concluded: “Gustav Schwarzenegger was a Nazi Sergeant, having risen to the rank of master sergeant with the Feldgendarmerie, the military police wing of the Nazis, during the war.” Gustav Schwarzenegger, a police officer and postal inspector, raised his family in the small village of Thal, Austria, according to Newsweek.

He died in 1972. In the late 1980s, it was reported that he had been a member of the Nazi Party. In July 1990, Schwarzenegger asked “Rabbi Marvin Hier at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish civil rights organization based in Los Angeles,” to investigate these claims, Newsweek reported.

The elder Schwarzenegger had applied for party membership in 1938 and was “accepted three years later in 1941,” the report said. The investigation did not find evidence that linked Gustav Schwarzenegger to the “Sturmabteilung (SA) or the Schutzstaffel (SS).” Prior to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 2003 gubernatorial run, however, the Los Angeles Times unearthed “documents in the Austrian State Archives in Vienna” that revealed his father had joined the SA on May 1, 1939, which the fact check pointed out was just six months before the infamous Kristallnacht.

Newsweek also reported that Gustav Schwarzenegger “served in the Unified Armed Forces of the Nazi Party, known as the Wehrmacht, and fought in some of the most brutal theaters of the war including the invasions of Poland and France as well as the siege of Leningrad.” Moreover, it said, “Holocaust scholar Michael Berenbaum noted that Gustav appeared to have been ‘in the thick of the battle during the most difficult times’ in conflicts where some of ‘most horrific military and nonmilitary killings’ took place.”

Schwarzenegger has considered himself a Republican since the late 1960s when he arrived in America.

Schwarzenegger said he heard Democrats speaking about “things that sounded like socialism” while he gravitated toward Republicans who were talking about “free enterprise, getting the government off your back, lowering the taxes and strengthening the military.”

Referring to President Nixon, Schwarzenegger explained, “I said to my friend, I said, ‘What party is he?’” His friend said that Nixon was a Republican.

“I said, ‘Then I am a Republican.’”

