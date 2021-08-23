https://www.oann.com/india-to-sell-81-billion-worth-of-state-assets-over-next-4-years-government-body/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=india-to-sell-81-billion-worth-of-state-assets-over-next-4-years-government-body



FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

August 23, 2021

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India plans to sell 6 trillion rupees ($80.90 billion) worth of state-owned assets over the next four years under privatisation plans previously announced in the 2021/2022 budget to boost public finances, the head of a government think tank said on Monday.

The Indian government aims to sell off gas pipelines, roads, railway assets and warehousing facilities among a host of other assets, think tank NITI Aayog’s Chief Executive Amitabh Kant told a news conference.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Susan Fenton)

