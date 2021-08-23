https://www.oann.com/indonesia-to-allow-restaurants-shops-to-reopen-in-jakarta-bali/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=indonesia-to-allow-restaurants-shops-to-reopen-in-jakarta-bali



FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a face shield and a mask wipes a protective screen on a table at a restaurant, as the Indonesian capital kicks off a two-week “transitional” period of eased restrictions, after the pace of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections slowed over the last two weeks, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a face shield and a mask wipes a protective screen on a table at a restaurant, as the Indonesian capital kicks off a two-week “transitional” period of eased restrictions, after the pace of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections slowed over the last two weeks, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

August 23, 2021

(Corrects headline and lead to remove references to Bali, adds new fourth paragraph)

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia will from Tuesday start to allow the partial reopening of restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship in some areas, including in the capital Jakarta, President Joko Widodo said on Monday.

Places of worship and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity while shopping malls will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity in those areas, the president said during a virtual press conference.

Since a peak of new infections of COVID-19 in Indonesia on July 15, new cases have fallen 78%, he added.

Indonesia’s popular holiday island Bali will not have its restrictions eased yet, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan told a separate press conference on Monday, but that may happen in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

