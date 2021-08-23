http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/m2L9hyQa2bA/u-s-warns-of-islamic-state-threat-to-americans-in-afghanistan-11629648314

The U.S. military is working to stop potential attacks and defend the airport in Kabul.

Photo: wakil kohsar/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...