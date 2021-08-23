https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/23/its-a-slap-in-the-face-senators-react-to-jen-psakis-insistence-that-no-americans-are-stranded-in-afghanistan/

As Twitchy reported earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki seemed to take it personally when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked about Americans currently stranded in Afghanistan. “I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not,” she replied.

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich called that “a blood-boiling lie,” and legislators are starting to weigh in. Here’s Tennessee’s Sen. Bill Hagerty:

This is a boldfaced lie! My office literally just received word of a Tennessean STRANDED in Afghanistan. https://t.co/naM8g4OMRP — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) August 23, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton calls Psaki’s remark a “slap in the face” to those stranded there.

This is just not true. And it’s a slap in the face to the thousands of Americans who are stranded right now. https://t.co/ngiGfddDqs — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 23, 2021

Speaking of Cotton, Matthew Downer, Cotton’s senior adviser, has racked up about 2,500 retweets of this tweet:

An American woman is stranded in Kabul, all alone. When she tried to get to the airport, the Taliban beat her for the crime of traveling without a male escort. She has heard nothing from the State Department—only from free lance volunteers a world away. — Matthew Downer (@mpdowner) August 23, 2021

Well at least she’s not stranded — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) August 23, 2021

That cannot possibly be true. @PressSec just said Americans are not stranded there. And if she said it, it must be true. — Q_Morgan (@RadioactiveIM3) August 23, 2021

There you go being irresponsible by saying she is stranded. — David Ware (@dpware9) August 23, 2021

Oh, but Jen Psaki says no one is stranded in Afghanistan. — Thom Bate (@thom_bate) August 23, 2021

Disgusting! May God help her home.

In the meantime, that sounds like “stranded” to me 🤷‍♂️ — SMR1128 (@SMR11281) August 23, 2021

I can only imagine how our military feels about this, we all know they want the green light to go get our people! God bless our military and prayers for all those waiting for help! — Jim (@jimkim43319) August 23, 2021

I know you’re busy but, can the @BritishArmy help her? — Glyn-Oh behave! ‘Wabbit’🦉🐶🧸❤🌹 (@GlynisSpencer) August 23, 2021

Word is that British troops managed to evacuate a Washington Post reporter who was (not) stranded there.

No no, Jen just said that every one who wants out is getting out… no one is stranded. They just don’t want to get out bad enough I guess. — Erin Ward (@Mwercat) August 23, 2021

Will someone be good enough to let her know the Biden administration does not consider her stranded? — BBQBuckNut (@TonyK72534077) August 23, 2021

This has to be a lie. I just heard @PressSec say that no Americans that want to leave have been stranded. There’s no way she got that wrong, right? — 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫™ (@FletchFielder) August 23, 2021

But @PressSec said no americans are stranded. Surely this is a misunderstanding or she doesnt want to leave. — doubleiron (@doubleiron) August 23, 2021

There’s a difference between being stranded and waiting. — Chris F (@CFondetti) August 23, 2021

Yes, for example, if you’re waiting for a text from the State Department to tell you you’re clear to make your way to the airport.

Related:

REALLY!? Jen Psaki tells Peter Doocy it’s ‘irresponsible’ to report that Americans are stranded in Afghanistan https://t.co/J31zcXGngt — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 23, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

