As Twitchy reported earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki seemed to take it personally when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked about Americans currently stranded in Afghanistan. “I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not,” she replied.

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich called that “a blood-boiling lie,” and legislators are starting to weigh in. Here’s Tennessee’s Sen. Bill Hagerty:

Sen. Tom Cotton calls Psaki’s remark a “slap in the face” to those stranded there.

Speaking of Cotton, Matthew Downer, Cotton’s senior adviser, has racked up about 2,500 retweets of this tweet:

Word is that British troops managed to evacuate a Washington Post reporter who was (not) stranded there.

Yes, for example, if you’re waiting for a text from the State Department to tell you you’re clear to make your way to the airport.

