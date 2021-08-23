https://www.oann.com/japan-ldp-heavyweight-nikai-says-he-supports-pm-sugas-re-appointment/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-ldp-heavyweight-nikai-says-he-supports-pm-sugas-re-appointment



FILE PHOTO : Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party, talks to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2018. Roman Pilipey/Pool via Reuters FILE PHOTO : Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party, talks to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2018. Roman Pilipey/Pool via Reuters

August 24, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ruling party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai said on Tuesday there was no change to his stance of supporting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s re-appointment as head of the party.

Suga has said he would run in the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership race to seek another term as head of the ruling party. Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is also likely to run in the race, which is seen taking place next month, according to the Sankei newspaper.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

