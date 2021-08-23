https://www.oann.com/japans-7-eleven-to-offer-super-fast-delivery-to-compete-with-amazon-nikkei/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japans-7-eleven-to-offer-super-fast-delivery-to-compete-with-amazon-nikkei



FILE PHOTO: The logo of 7-Eleven is seen at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FILE PHOTO: The logo of 7-Eleven is seen at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

August 23, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s 7-Eleven convenience stores chain plans to launch a super-fast delivery service in five years, stepping up competition with Amazon.com, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Monday.

Seven & i Holdings, which operates the 7-Eleven chain, is to offer shipping times as short as 30 minutes, the report said.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

