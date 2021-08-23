https://www.theblaze.com/news/psaki-doocy-americans-stranded-afghanistan

White House press secretary Jen Psaki lashed out at a reporter after he accused the Biden administration of leaving Americans stranded in Afghanistan.

The contentious interaction unfolded Monday during the White House media briefing.

“Does the president have a sense that most of the criticism is not of leaving Afghanistan, it’s the way that he has ordered it to happen by pulling the troops before getting these Americans who are now stranded,” said Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

“Does he have a sense of that?” he asked.

“I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not,” Psaki snapped.

“We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home,” she said. “We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via email, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home.”

“There are no Americans stranded is the White House’s official position on what’s happening in Afghanistan right now?” Doocy asked.

“I’m just calling you out for saying we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan when I said, when we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home,” Psaki replied.

“We are are going to bring them home and I think that’s important for the American public to hear and understand,” she concluded.

The Biden administration has been widely excoriated by critics over the poorly planned withdrawal from Afghanistan. Americans have been reportedly beaten by Taliban fighters as they attempt to reach the Kabul airport in order to escape from the country.

Psaki also was also unable to say how many Americans had already been evacuated from Afghanistan, and didn’t say when that information was going to be available.

