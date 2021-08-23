https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/23/jesse-watters-needs-just-2-minutes-to-nuke-the-biden-admins-desperate-messaging-one-eighties-on-afghanistan-disaster/

Perhaps the most ridiculous thing to be said by a White House official today (and there were many to choose from) was when Jen Psaki told Peter Doocy that it’s “irresponsible” to say there are Americans trapped in Afghanistan. That was just the latest in a long line of claims made that have quickly changed in subsequent days.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters rattled off a laundry list of Biden and administration officials’ neverending and evolving spin on the Afghanistan debacle. It’s come to this:

Stranded means that you want to leave somewhere and you can’t. Americans can’t just go to the Kabul airport and takeoff. They are stranded! #TheFive pic.twitter.com/kKTTE5UFWu — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 23, 2021

And tomorrow will bring more examples of the lies and narrative one-eighties.

