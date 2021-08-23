https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jill-biden-is-butthurt-and-its-glorious/

Jill Biden’s press secretary calls on Rachel Campos Duffy to apologize

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy blames Jill Biden for the nightmare in Afghanistan.

“When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this mentally frail in this position?” Campos-Duffy said. “And yes, of course, the media and many people are saying… Susan Rice and Obama and maybe Valerie Jarrett.”

“I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden. No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden. I think she failed the country.”

