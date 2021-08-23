https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jill-biden-is-butthurt-and-its-glorious/

Jill Biden’s press secretary calls on Rachel Campos Duffy to apologize

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy blames Jill Biden for the nightmare in Afghanistan.

“When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this mentally frail in this position?” Campos-Duffy said. “And yes, of course, the media and many people are saying… Susan Rice and Obama and maybe Valerie Jarrett.”

“I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden. No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden. I think she failed the country.”

Much more here…

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy says Jill Biden “failed the country” by allowing her husband President Joe Biden to run for office, DESPITE WINNING. Even for Fox News, this is a new low. I thought I’d heard it all from them, but this reaches new depths of pathetic.#DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/pxlXinmTxk — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@EricHaftelLive) August 23, 2021

“The first lady’s press secretary on Monday called for an apology from Fox News and weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who over the weekend said Jill Biden had failed the country by letting her husband run for president.” https://t.co/TpmtDsoEmS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 23, 2021