When Joe Biden bolted from his press conference today without taking any questions, our first thought was “wow, what a slap in Americans’ faces!” But maybe he left because he realized that the longer he stands up there, the greater the odds become that he’ll say or do something dumb.

Like this, for example:

Everything around Joe Biden said https://t.co/qljiAkHnRG Biden twice urged Americans to visit “vaccine dot com.” pic.twitter.com/rjNnYheLzU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 23, 2021

Twice. As in two times.

Watch:

Yeesh.

You had one job. https://t.co/VCieSnbViU — double standard (@dubstandards) August 23, 2021

And it says it right behind him. — Doctor Deshawn Jackson (@Deshawn68882369) August 23, 2021

It’s literally right there.

Need to move the teleprompter closer. — R (@flintwoodcap) August 23, 2021

Did the teleprompter say “vaccines.com”? Because then he really is being led by incompetents. And if it was just Joe Biden going off script, well … we all know what that means.

Point is, this is yet another in a long, long series of really bad looks for the president and his administration.

This is bad enough, but that the @JoeBiden administration has not purchased “vaccine dot com” so it could redirect to vaccine dot gov is pretty inexcusable. https://t.co/PQL6lhPZXz — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 23, 2021

Watch out:

