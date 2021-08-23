https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/joe-biden-says-quiet-part-loud-implies-kamala-harris-will-president-pretty-soon-video/

Joe Biden on Monday welcomed 2020 WNBA champion Seattle Storm to the White House.

Biden went off script while he encouraged women to chase their dreams and implied Kamala Harris will be president ‘pretty soon.’

Joe Biden caught himself just as he said Kamala will be president soon.

“[Kamala] happens to be in Asia for me right now, but that’s why we have a female Vice President of the United States of America, who’s gonna be, we’re gonna have some [female] presidents pretty soon,” Biden said.

Biden also told the women’s basketball champions that he may need a job soon and pitched himself as their new ball boy.

“I may need work after this. I’d be a good ball boy,” Biden said.

What? BIDEN: “She [Kamala] happens to be in Asia for me right now, but that’s why we have a female Vice President of the United States of America, who’s gonna be, we’re gonna have some presidents pretty soon.” 😬 pic.twitter.com/kQrjY6ZjUc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 23, 2021

