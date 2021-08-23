https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/joe-biden-wnba-champs-may-need-work-good-ball-boy-video/

Joe Biden on Monday welcomed 2020 WNBA champion Seattle Storm to the White House.

Biden told the women’s basketball champions that he may need a job soon and pitched himself as their new ball boy.

“I may need work after this. I’d be a good ball boy,” Biden said.

Clown show.

VIDEO:

President Biden to Seattle Storm: “I may need work after this. I’d be a good ball boy.” pic.twitter.com/FVj340TBHj — The Hill (@thehill) August 23, 2021

