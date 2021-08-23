https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/569061-judge-rules-against-georgia-election-laws-ban-on-ballot-pics

A federal judge has ruled against a part of Georgia’s sweeping new election law that prohibits photographs of a voted ballot, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee ruled on Friday that the part of the new law cannot be enforced, also blocking other provisions that have to do with monitoring photographic parts of the election process.

Boulee added that the Coalition for Good Governance (CGG), an election integrity group that filed the lawsuit, had enough substantial claims to prove its case, according to the AP.

CGG executive director Marilyn Marks said in a statement to the AP that the court striking down the order is important in showing the state’s new law is an “overreach” from lawmakers.

“The Court’s striking of the Photography Ban was an important first step in demonstrating that SB202 is an overreach by lawmakers who prefer ballots to be counted behind closed doors, blocking the important oversight of the press and public,” Marks said.

The law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian KempBrian KempOver 23K students, staff forced to quarantine in Atlanta metro area GOP rift opens up over resettling Afghan refugees Georgia bars local governments from enacting mask, vaccine mandates MORE (R) in March, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and shortens the time period for requesting mail-in ballots. It has received backlash from many pundits, some of whom have called it the new Jim Crow.

Companies such as Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines and Major League Baseball have either spoken out against the sweeping election law or have moved business ventures out of the state in protest.

In a statement, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), one of the defendants in the lawsuit, said he’s confident the law will be implemented, the AP reported.

“This decision is a clear victory for Georgia voters and common-sense election integrity reforms,” Raffensperger said.

