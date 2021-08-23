https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/23/just-go-already-outgoing-ny-gov-andrew-cuomo-announces-farewell-address-gets-informed-its-not-necessary/

It was two weeks ago that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would resign in 14 days.

That time has come, though perhaps Cuomo will go for another Emmy in his farewell address on his way out the door:

I will deliver a farewell address at 12:00pm ET. Watch here: https://t.co/O3oXmEdnXp — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 23, 2021

Some people just can’t go away quietly, though that’s what many would prefer:

pic.twitter.com/MDxRvMPKmr — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) August 23, 2021

Really dragging this out. Just go already. Jesus. — Jon Penny (@jpenny24) August 23, 2021

No one cares, just go away already. https://t.co/vIuCZNGDVi — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) August 23, 2021

Wasn’t the resignation the farewell address? https://t.co/VfV41mY3Cc — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 23, 2021

It should be:

<walks up to podium>

“Bye.”

<steps down from podium and walks out the door> https://t.co/ONVKuxI4kM — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) August 23, 2021

you can leave quietly it’s fine https://t.co/nmIPsHrdMP — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 23, 2021

He just couldn’t leave quietly. https://t.co/vxy8uB6y4U — 𝒜 𝒫𝓇𝒶𝓎𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@carolinasassie) August 23, 2021

And off he goes…

The penalty for mass murder in New York if you’re a politician is you have to resign for unrelated reasons and go live comfortably in your mansion before starting a new career, likely in the propaganda industry. https://t.co/uLjoqGa3b8 — death2freedom (@death2freedom) August 23, 2021

***

