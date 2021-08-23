https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-biden-urges-all-business-owners-to-mandate-covid-vaccines-for-employees/

President Biden addressed the American public Monday afternoon after the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine; urging all business owners to mandate the medication for employees in the days ahead.

“Today I’m calling on more companies in the private sector to step-up with vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people. If you’re a business leader, a non-profit leader, a local leader, who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I’m calling on you now to do it,” said the President.

NOW – Biden calls on U.S. companies to mandate the #COVID19 vaccine for employees following the FDA decision.pic.twitter.com/DPITsiv6PL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 23, 2021

From Fox News:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years and older.

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement issued Monday. “While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have all previously been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) after meeting the FDA’s safety and efficacy requirements. The full licensure announced Monday stems from a so-called biologics license application, building on previously-submitted pre-clinical and clinical data, information relating to the manufacturing process, vaccine quality data and site inspections.

“Our scientific and medical experts conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evaluation of this vaccine,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “We evaluated scientific data and information included in hundreds of thousands of pages, conducted our own analyses of Comirnaty’s safety and effectiveness, and performed a detailed assessment of the manufacturing processes, including inspections of the manufacturing facilities.”

Read the full report here.

