Justice Democrats, who are proud as hell of their role in “building the squad,” want the Democratic Party’s approach to everything to be motivated by the pursuit of social justice. That includes their approach to infrastructure.
To that end, they’ve put together a new ad targeting Democrats they see as too moderate to make the Justice Democrats’ infrastructure dreams a reality. Unfortunately, they made a decidedly socially unjust mistake:
>@justicedems have a new ad hitting moderate Dems for their demands on infrastructure
Here’s the problem: it features the wrong Gonzalez. It has Ohio GOP @RepAGonzalez not @RepGonzalez
A rookie error. pic.twitter.com/G4E5GAWrJu
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 23, 2021
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez is not, in fact, Rep. Vicente Gonzales. But apparently according to the Justice Dems, once you’ve seen one Gonzalez, you’ve seen them all.
Because they all look alike. Right, Justice Dems?
Justice Dems thinks all Latinxes are the same https://t.co/bswt4vRobc
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 23, 2021
For shame, Justice Dems.
HAHAHAHHAHA https://t.co/VEANPPtwqy
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 23, 2021
You have got to be kidding me. https://t.co/UiSnjcAmGE
— Andréa Brittane (@ahn_dray_uh) August 23, 2021
Dems in disarray 😂 https://t.co/RLVcTZH3Nc
— Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) August 23, 2021
Beautiful stuff. https://t.co/aLN6OsZZsA
— Calvin Moore (@CalvinMoore_) August 23, 2021
lmfao beyond parody https://t.co/JG0jR9JYFG
— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 23, 2021
Lol. Top shelf @justicedems
— Rohan Cassanova (@irishswamp) August 23, 2021
Seriously, though, this is pretty terrible. Imagine if a Republican group did something like that. Joy Reid and Brian Stelter would be melting down. The Squad would be fundraising off of it.
A racist error
— e-beth (@ebeth360) August 23, 2021
Very racist.
Meanwhile:
Democratic outreach to Latino voters on the California recall election is not working. I’ve been speaking to young Latinxs and almost none of them have any idea what is going on. This is really, really bad.
— Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) August 22, 2021
*almost none of the ones I’ve spoken to have any idea what’s going on.
— Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) August 22, 2021
Maybe you should let them know what the Justice Democrats are doing. We’re sure they’ll be very interested.