Vice President Kamala Harris, who escaped Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a trip to Asia, deployed her signature nervous laughter when reporters asked her about the ongoing and ever-devolving situation in Afghanistan.

“Hold on. Hold on. Slow down, everybody,” said Harris, who has steadfastly avoided the press since the Taliban swept across the country as U.S. troops pulled out. “Hahaha. Um, I want to talk about two things. First, Afghanistan — we couldn’t have a higher priority right now,” she said from halfway around the world.

“And in particular high priority is making sure that we safely evacuate American citizens, Afghans who worked with us, Afghans at risk, including women and children, and that is one of our highest if not the highest priority right now. And it’s a big area of focus for me in the past days and weeks, and will continue to be,” she added.

Harris was not answering a question because she cut off the reporter before she finished. “What’s your response to reports that Americans–” the report said before Harris interrupted.

WATCH: Kamala Harris laughs when a reporter starts to ask her about Americans trapped in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/7863Seq36C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2021

During a Monday press conference in Singapore, Harris — who has claimed she was “the last person in the room” when Biden decided to retreat U.S. troops from Afghanistan — boasted that “the U.S. is a global leader.”

Harris’s chuckling came a day after her boss laughed off a serious question from a reporter in a White House press conference.

“A question on the public response,” a reporter said Sunday after Biden made a statement about Afghanistan. “A new poll, out today shows Americans wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan, but they disapprove of the way you’ve handled it. The poll also found that based in part of what transpired over the last week, a majority of Americans — and forgive me, I’m just the messenger — no longer consider you to be competent, focused, or effective at the job.”

Here’s the rest of the exchange, according to a transcript released by the White House:

THE PRESIDENT: I haven’t seen that poll. Q: It’s out there, from CBS this morning. THE PRESIDENT: (Laughs.) Q: What would you say to those Americans who no longer believe that you are doing the job? THE PRESIDENT: Look, I had a basic decision to make: I either withdraw America from a 20-year war that, depending on whose analyses you accept, cost us $150 million a day for 20 years or $300 million a day for 20 years; who — and I — you know I carry this card with me every day — and who — in fact, where we lost 2,448 Americans dead and 20,722 wounded. Either increase the number of forces we’d keep — we keep there and keep that going, or I end the war. And I decided to end the war.”

Biden never did answer the question.

“I haven’t seen that poll,” @edokeefe asks President Biden to respond to a new CBS News poll that suggests Americans mostly disapprove of his handling of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/5O6bk0qm4b — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 22, 2021

The reporter followed up, asking, “On the question of the Taliban though, do you have a — do you trust them now?”

“I don’t trust anybody, including you. I love you, but, you know, there’s not a lot of people I trust to —” the president said.

