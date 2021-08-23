https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/23/kamala-harris-will-tell-you-which-great-emotion-joe-biden-has-shown-about-footage-from-afghanistan-just-as-soon-as-she-checks-her-notes-video/

It’s so refreshing to have a female vice president. You know, someone who really and truly cares.

Someone like Kamala Harris:

We’d like to know what Kamala Harris thinks constitutes “great emotion,” because based on that performance, we can’t honestly believe that she knows what emotions even are. Maybe that’s why she had to check her notes.

So she’s told.

Narrator: Kamala Harris does not actually care. But then, neither does her boss.

Nope. Especially if it’s fake AF.

https://twitter.com/ChadGilmartinCA/status/1429845291436445697

It’s not just her, at least. So she’s got that going for her.

Anyway, if Kamala Harris doesn’t already know what sadness feel like, she will soon enough:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...